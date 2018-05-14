Teledyne Technologies International Corp (TDY) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies International Corp (NYSE:TDY) by 41.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies International were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,476,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $629,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,833 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,279,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Teledyne Technologies International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $198.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Teledyne Technologies International Corp has a 52-week low of $123.29 and a 52-week high of $201.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies International (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. Teledyne Technologies International had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $695.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies International Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $780,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,682.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 53,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.83, for a total transaction of $10,616,744.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,673 shares in the company, valued at $55,921,199.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,750 shares of company stock worth $23,161,810. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies International in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

Teledyne Technologies International Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

