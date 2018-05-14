TD Securities Raises MEG Energy (MEG) Price Target to C$7.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Friday morning. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. GMP Securities set a C$10.00 target price on MEG Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.43.

Shares of MEG Energy opened at C$8.61 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.28 and a 1 year high of C$8.66.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$755.00 million during the quarter. MEG Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 3.15%.

In related news, insider Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 21,782,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.85, for a total transaction of C$105,646,119.25.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

