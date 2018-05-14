TD Securities Raises Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Price Target to C$72.00

Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report released on Thursday.

MAXR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from C$90.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$82.11.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies opened at C$61.18 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$55.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.67.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.