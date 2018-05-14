Taylor Devices (TAYD) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Taylor Devices earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.6503482998615 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Taylor Devices traded down $0.10, reaching $10.00, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.72. Taylor Devices has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 4.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAYD. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.