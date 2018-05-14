Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Receives $126.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Take-Two Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush set a $126.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $46,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 252,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $24,117,599.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,559 shares of company stock worth $47,115,477. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive by 143.6% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive in the first quarter worth $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Take-Two Interactive by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,397. Take-Two Interactive has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $117.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Take-Two Interactive Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

