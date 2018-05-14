T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stake Decreased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price alerts:

Shares of TROW opened at $118.22 on Monday. T. Rowe Price has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $120.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. T. Rowe Price’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.57%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 price objective on T. Rowe Price and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

T. Rowe Price Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.