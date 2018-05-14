Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) Given a $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) received a $7.00 target price from analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 270.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

Shares of SGYP stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.22. Synergy Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.84.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. Synergy Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 773.82% and a negative return on equity of 652.66%. Synergy Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 776.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Synergy Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synergy Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 65,182 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The Company’s product candidates include TRULANCE (plecanatide) and dolcanatide. The Company is engaged in the discovery, research and development efforts around analogs of uroguanylin for the treatment of GI diseases and disorders.

