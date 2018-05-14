Synalloy Co. (SYNL) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 109.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Synalloy were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synalloy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYNL opened at $18.70 on Monday. Synalloy Co. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $163.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $58.48 million for the quarter.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.