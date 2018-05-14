Sutherland Asset Management (SLD) versus Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Head to Head Review

Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE: SLD) and Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.7% of Sutherland Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Equity Lifestyle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Sutherland Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Equity Lifestyle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sutherland Asset Management and Equity Lifestyle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutherland Asset Management 0 2 3 0 2.60 Equity Lifestyle Properties 0 5 0 0 2.00

Sutherland Asset Management currently has a consensus price target of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.25%. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus price target of $89.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Given Sutherland Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sutherland Asset Management is more favorable than Equity Lifestyle Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Sutherland Asset Management and Equity Lifestyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutherland Asset Management 38.93% 9.08% 2.02% Equity Lifestyle Properties 22.20% 20.26% 5.92%

Volatility & Risk

Sutherland Asset Management has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Lifestyle Properties has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sutherland Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Equity Lifestyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sutherland Asset Management pays out 104.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity Lifestyle Properties pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Lifestyle Properties has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sutherland Asset Management and Equity Lifestyle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutherland Asset Management $138.30 million 3.52 $43.29 million $1.42 10.67 Equity Lifestyle Properties $925.31 million 8.60 $197.58 million $3.60 24.92

Equity Lifestyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Sutherland Asset Management. Sutherland Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Lifestyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equity Lifestyle Properties beats Sutherland Asset Management on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutherland Asset Management

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Sutherland Asset Management Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2018, we own or have an interest in 406 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 151,323 sites.

