Superdry (SDRY) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,000 ($27.13) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,300 ($31.20).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Superdry from GBX 2,050 ($27.81) to GBX 2,260 ($30.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.49) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 2,170 ($29.44) target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superdry presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,892 ($25.66).

Shares of LON SDRY opened at GBX 1,188 ($16.12) on Thursday. Superdry has a 1 year low of GBX 1,438 ($19.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,102 ($28.51).

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

