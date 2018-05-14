SunTrust Banks Raises Nvidia (NVDA) Price Target to $316.00

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price hoisted by SunTrust Banks to $316.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nvidia to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nvidia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nvidia from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vetr upgraded shares of Nvidia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $246.84 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Nvidia from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.97.

Nvidia opened at $254.53 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.82. Nvidia has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $260.50.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Nvidia had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Nvidia will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 32,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $7,674,133.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,320,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 40,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.67, for a total transaction of $9,914,995.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,652 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,398 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Nvidia by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nvidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nvidia by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nvidia by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nvidia by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

