SunTrust Banks Increases RingCentral (RNG) Price Target to $80.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities set a $61.00 price objective on RingCentral and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet raised RingCentral from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised RingCentral from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.62.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -214.86 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $81.20.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through a private placement purchase. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $803,587.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,170.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $187,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,269 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,112. 11.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in RingCentral by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 5,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.