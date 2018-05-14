SunTrust Banks Comments on Sunstone Hotel Investors’ FY2018 Earnings (SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report released on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.12.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors opened at $16.62 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $271.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 98,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 148,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

