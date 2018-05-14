Summit Materials (SUM) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.07

Headlines about Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Summit Materials earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 47.6670680615333 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Summit Materials opened at $29.15 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 26,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $845,717.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $163,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,583 shares of company stock worth $18,510,049. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

