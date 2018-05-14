Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,686,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,989,000 after acquiring an additional 645,974 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 5,356,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,437,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,122,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,158,000 after acquiring an additional 262,231 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $42,560,000.

CRZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas opened at $25.01 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.08. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.88 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 36,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $537,691.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,432.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $145,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,867.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,143 shares of company stock worth $1,914,239 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

