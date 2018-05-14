Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 275,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,128,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,842,000 after acquiring an additional 40,645 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $66.08 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $69.07.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.