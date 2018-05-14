Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 56,910 Shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (PGHY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,910 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 132,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 21,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 715.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense opened at $23.72 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $24.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 23rd. This is a boost from PowerShares Aerospace & Defense’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

