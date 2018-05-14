Stipend Price Tops $1.64 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $62,272.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00018633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 4,888,854 coins and its circulating supply is 4,648,854 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

