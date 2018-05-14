Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $17.63 Million in Baxter International (BAX)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 271,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,000. Baxter International accounts for about 0.7% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Baxter International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 185,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,508,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Baxter International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 158,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,259,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $329,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $1,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,783,512. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Baxter International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baxter International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $70.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $55.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

