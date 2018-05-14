Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $11.29 Million in Dover Co. (DOV) Stock

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 114,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dover by 891.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover opened at $77.13 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $75.74 and a 12 month high of $109.06.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Dover’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dover from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dover from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dover from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.92.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $93,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,559.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Goldberg sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $336,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,745. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.