Steve P. Dunn Sells 2,911 Shares of J2 Global (JCOM) Stock

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) insider Steve P. Dunn sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $254,304.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $87.19 on Monday. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $70.27 and a 1-year high of $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $280.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This is a boost from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in J2 Global by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on J2 Global from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

