Steel Dynamics (STLD) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Steel Dynamics earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.2882210389912 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,946. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $48.72.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. UBS started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

