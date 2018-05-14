State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $61.82 Million Holdings in Monsanto (MON)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Monsanto were worth $61,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,059,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,630,000 after purchasing an additional 781,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,174,000 after purchasing an additional 575,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,881,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,478,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,954,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,266,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,865,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,882,000 after purchasing an additional 202,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Monsanto alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MON. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Monsanto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Monsanto in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Argus lowered shares of Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monsanto in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monsanto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.61.

Shares of MON opened at $124.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Monsanto has a one year low of $114.19 and a one year high of $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.09). Monsanto had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Monsanto’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Monsanto will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monsanto Profile

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monsanto (NYSE:MON).

Receive News & Ratings for Monsanto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monsanto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.