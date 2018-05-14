State Street Co. (STT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,310 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in State Street were worth $89,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 835.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $102.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $79.28 and a 1 year high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

In other State Street news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total transaction of $76,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 10,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $1,108,526.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,531 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,169. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

