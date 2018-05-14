State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in CBS Co. (CBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 143.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,238,670 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CBS were worth $107,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in CBS by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,544 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in CBS by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in CBS by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in CBS by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,044 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CBS by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,372 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBS opened at $52.52 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. CBS Co. has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The media conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBS. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stephens set a $58.00 price target on CBS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of CBS in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on CBS from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CBS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other CBS news, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,703,197.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,900. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBS Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

