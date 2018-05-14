State Bank Financial (STBZ) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $34.09

Shares of State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.09 and last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 33563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

STBZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Gabelli upgraded State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get State Bank Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.25 million. State Bank Financial had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 19.79%. analysts forecast that State Bank Financial will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Bank Financial news, CFO Sheila Ray acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $97,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 57.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Bank Financial

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.