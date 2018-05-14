SportyCo Market Cap Tops $8.64 Million (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One SportyCo token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, OKEx, HitBTC and Livecoin. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SportyCo has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SportyCo alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004262 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00765266 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00059080 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00148181 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00091451 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo was first traded on November 20th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,671,425 tokens. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OKEx, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinbe and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.