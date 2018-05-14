Splunk (SPLK) Receives $101.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, thirty-one have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $116.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,364. Splunk has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $117.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The software company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Splunk will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,677 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $1,628,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,143,188.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 12,969 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.62, for a total value of $1,395,723.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,470,354.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,912 shares of company stock worth $16,716,531. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 28,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Splunk by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,187 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

