Spin Master (TOY) Price Target Lowered to C$64.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TOY. TD Securities cut their price target on Spin Master from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Spin Master from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Spin Master from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$63.38.

Shares of TOY opened at C$51.40 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$34.52 and a 12-month high of C$61.76.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$361.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.98 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 17.96%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ann Zwiers sold 3,845 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.81, for a total value of C$199,209.45.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

