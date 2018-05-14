SPDR S&P Dividend (SDY) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend by 898.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend opened at $92.14 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. SPDR S&P Dividend has a 52-week low of $86.38 and a 52-week high of $98.29.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

