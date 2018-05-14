Sparks 1-Day Volume Tops $1,359.00 (SPK)

Sparks (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Sparks coin can now be bought for about $0.0966 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Sparks has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,359.00 worth of Sparks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sparks has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002055 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00077301 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003532 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Sparks Coin Profile

SPK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. Sparks’ total supply is 1,041,938 coins. The official website for Sparks is sparks.gold . Sparks’ official Twitter account is @Sparks_Crypro

Sparks Coin Trading

Sparks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparks using one of the exchanges listed above.

