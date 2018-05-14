S&P Global (SPGI) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 46.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global opened at $199.99 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $136.22 and a 12 month high of $201.44.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 267.10% and a net margin of 25.72%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. analysts predict that S&P Global will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total value of $749,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,850 shares in the company, valued at $27,317,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 15,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $3,056,205.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,792 shares of company stock worth $3,973,197 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.36.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

