Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact New Jersey Resources (NJR) Stock Price

Media coverage about New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. New Jersey Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.9689075701924 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $43.85 on Monday. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.65. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.01%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,618 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $99,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

