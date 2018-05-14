Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Legg Mason (LM) Stock Price

News stories about Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Legg Mason earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the asset manager an impact score of 47.0209266385983 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Legg Mason alerts:

LM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Legg Mason from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Legg Mason from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10.

Shares of LM opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.06. Legg Mason has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $785.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. equities analysts expect that Legg Mason will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Legg Mason’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.