Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hillenbrand (HI) Stock Price

News articles about Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hillenbrand earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.8207768368864 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Hillenbrand opened at $46.70 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hillenbrand from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Joe Anthony Raver sold 33,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $1,596,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

