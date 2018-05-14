Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Intersections (INTX) Stock Price

News coverage about Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intersections earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.0322627480302 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:INTX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 96,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. Intersections has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intersections had a negative return on equity of 2,678.05% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter.

About Intersections

Intersections Inc provides identity risk management and privacy protection services in the United States and Canada. The company's Personal Information Services segment offers privacy, personal information security, and identity theft monitoring and remediation services for consumers to understand, monitor, manage, and protect against the risks associated with their personal information.

