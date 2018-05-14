Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Innospec (IOSP) Stock Price

Media coverage about Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Innospec earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.4692585938577 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have commented on IOSP. ValuEngine downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Johnson Rice raised Innospec from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $75.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.03. Innospec has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $360.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Innospec will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In other news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $94,307.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,828.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $33,587.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,830.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,112 shares of company stock valued at $832,724 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

