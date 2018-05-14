Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Diageo (DEO) Share Price

News coverage about Diageo (NYSE:DEO) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diageo earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9819435422413 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $144.49. 197,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,982. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. Diageo has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $144.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Natixis lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.