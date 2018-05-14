Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Deluxe (DLX) Stock Price

Media stories about Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Deluxe earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 47.2637032310431 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE DLX opened at $70.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.06. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Deluxe had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Deluxe news, insider Peter J. Godich sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $228,024.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,307.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John D. Filby sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $1,192,341.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,559 shares of company stock worth $3,011,571 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

