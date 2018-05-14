Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Angle Energy (BXE) Share Price

News headlines about Angle Energy (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Angle Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 46.2801548140472 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

BXE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.27. 6,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.80. Angle Energy has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $1.29.

Angle Energy (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. Angle Energy had a negative net margin of 45.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. analysts forecast that Angle Energy will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BXE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angle Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.90 price target on shares of Angle Energy in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

About Angle Energy

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

