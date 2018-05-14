Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Stamps.com (STMP) Share Price

Press coverage about Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stamps.com earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.7506314614404 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $247.60 on Monday. Stamps.com has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 25.01.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Stamps.com had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Lipson sold 10,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.37, for a total transaction of $1,873,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,511.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $239,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,726.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,937 shares of company stock valued at $50,000,117. 11.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

