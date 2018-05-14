Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Stock Price

Media coverage about RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RedHill Biopharma earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.9023707767678 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,415. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $133.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.69.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 114.27% and a negative net margin of 726.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million. research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Nomura assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on RedHill Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.95.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, and in-licensed/acquired drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company commercializes three gastrointestinal products in the United States, such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and acute enterocolitis and duodenal ulcers; EnteraGam, a prescription medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools; and Esomeprazole Strontium Delayed-Release Capsules 49.3 mg, a prescription proton pump inhibitor drug product indicated for adults for the treatment of GERD, risk reduction of NSAID-associated gastric ulcer, Helicobacter pylori eradication to reduce the risk of duodenal ulcer recurrence, and for pathological hypersecretory conditions.

