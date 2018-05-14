Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) Stock Price

News coverage about RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RAIT Financial Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3056278864715 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of RAIT Financial Trust remained flat at $$0.16 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. RAIT Financial Trust has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 21.89 and a current ratio of 21.89.

RAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised RAIT Financial Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley set a $1.00 price target on RAIT Financial Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.

In other RAIT Financial Trust news, major shareholder Charles L. Frischer acquired 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $115,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Charles L. Frischer acquired 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,983 shares of company stock valued at $217,337 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About RAIT Financial Trust

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.rait.com or call Investor Relations at 215.207.2100.

