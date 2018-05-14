Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Allstate (ALL) Share Price

News stories about Allstate (NYSE:ALL) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Allstate earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.6651314835968 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.46. 1,987,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,566. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allstate has a 52 week low of $95.42 and a 52 week high of $96.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Allstate will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo set a $100.00 target price on Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

