Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Research Frontiers (REFR) Stock Price

Media coverage about Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) has trended somewhat negative on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Research Frontiers earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.5314011580351 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Research Frontiers traded up $0.01, reaching $0.86, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 44,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,239. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of -0.05. Research Frontiers has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 160.08% and a negative return on equity of 73.60%. equities research analysts expect that Research Frontiers will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Research Frontiers in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Research Frontiers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.