Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Share Price

News stories about Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Horace Mann Educators earned a coverage optimism score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 48.1381070407599 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $43.00 price objective on Horace Mann Educators and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.93. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 14.77%. equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $190,888.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

