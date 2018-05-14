Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Stock Price

News headlines about Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Evoke Pharma earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.4475845969148 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Evoke Pharma remained flat at $$2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 46,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.35. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $2.84.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. sell-side analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVOK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evoke Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

