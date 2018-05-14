Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Stock Price

Media coverage about Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Iconix Brand Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the brand management company an impact score of 47.4679068844819 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Iconix Brand Group traded up $0.04, hitting $0.68, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,576,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,433. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -72.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. Iconix Brand Group has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $0.67.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The brand management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.91 million. Iconix Brand Group had a positive return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 210.83%. analysts forecast that Iconix Brand Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on Iconix Brand Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iconix Brand Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iconix Brand Group in a report on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

