Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) Share Price

News headlines about Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Corporate Capital Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8374296797712 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Corporate Capital Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCT opened at $16.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. Corporate Capital Trust has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Corporate Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corporate Capital Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of Corporate Capital Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Builione purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan Wilson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $467,030 over the last three months.

Corporate Capital Trust Company Profile

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.