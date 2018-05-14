Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Histogenics (HSGX) Stock Price

Headlines about Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Histogenics earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7523725348328 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ HSGX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.48. 1,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.69. Histogenics has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.45). equities research analysts predict that Histogenics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Histogenics in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Histogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Histogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Histogenics

Histogenics Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development of restorative cell therapies in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

